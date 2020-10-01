TAMPA, Fla. — Avast! Are ye ready for the invasion of the pirates? 

The pirates be coming about to weigh anchor any day now.

Here are 10 terms ye be needin' to parley before you're ready for your sea legs.  

10 Pirate terms to know before Gasparilla:

1. "Arr!" or "Argh!" They are exclamations or proclamations of excitement.

Used in a sentence: "Argh! I'm so ready for Gasparilla!"

2. "Blimey!" A surprise exclamation, short for "God blind me!"

Used in a sentence: "Blimey! I had too much rum ahead of Gasparilla!"

3. "To go on account" is a positive term for pirates which describes the act of turning pirate. It also means the pirate is going into business as a freelancer. 

Used in a sentence: "My Krewe of pirates is set to go on account from now until Gasparilla." 

Gasparilla 2019: Pirates invade Tampa Bay
01 / 257
02 / 257
03 / 257
04 / 257
05 / 257
06 / 257
07 / 257
08 / 257
09 / 257
10 / 257
11 / 257
12 / 257
13 / 257
14 / 257
15 / 257
16 / 257
17 / 257
18 / 257
19 / 257
20 / 257
21 / 257
22 / 257
23 / 257
24 / 257
25 / 257
26 / 257
27 / 257
28 / 257
29 / 257
30 / 257
31 / 257
32 / 257
33 / 257
34 / 257
35 / 257
36 / 257
37 / 257
38 / 257
39 / 257
40 / 257
41 / 257
42 / 257
43 / 257
44 / 257
45 / 257
46 / 257
47 / 257
48 / 257
49 / 257
50 / 257
51 / 257
52 / 257
53 / 257
54 / 257
55 / 257
56 / 257
57 / 257
58 / 257
59 / 257
60 / 257
61 / 257
62 / 257
63 / 257
64 / 257
65 / 257
66 / 257
67 / 257
68 / 257
69 / 257
70 / 257
71 / 257
72 / 257
73 / 257
74 / 257
75 / 257
76 / 257
77 / 257
78 / 257
79 / 257
80 / 257
81 / 257
82 / 257
83 / 257
84 / 257
85 / 257
86 / 257
87 / 257
88 / 257
89 / 257
90 / 257
91 / 257
92 / 257
93 / 257
94 / 257
95 / 257
96 / 257
97 / 257
98 / 257
99 / 257
100 / 257
101 / 257
102 / 257
103 / 257
104 / 257
105 / 257
106 / 257
107 / 257
108 / 257
109 / 257
110 / 257
111 / 257
112 / 257
113 / 257
114 / 257
115 / 257
116 / 257
117 / 257
118 / 257
119 / 257
120 / 257
121 / 257
122 / 257
123 / 257
124 / 257
125 / 257
126 / 257
127 / 257
128 / 257
129 / 257
130 / 257
131 / 257
132 / 257
133 / 257
134 / 257
135 / 257
136 / 257
137 / 257
138 / 257
139 / 257
140 / 257
141 / 257
142 / 257
143 / 257
144 / 257
145 / 257
146 / 257
147 / 257
148 / 257
149 / 257
150 / 257
151 / 257
152 / 257
153 / 257
154 / 257
155 / 257
156 / 257
157 / 257
158 / 257
159 / 257
160 / 257
161 / 257
162 / 257
163 / 257
164 / 257
165 / 257
166 / 257
167 / 257
168 / 257
169 / 257
170 / 257
171 / 257
172 / 257
173 / 257
174 / 257
175 / 257
176 / 257
177 / 257
178 / 257
179 / 257
180 / 257
181 / 257
182 / 257
183 / 257
184 / 257
185 / 257
186 / 257
187 / 257
188 / 257
189 / 257
190 / 257
191 / 257
192 / 257
193 / 257
194 / 257
195 / 257
196 / 257
197 / 257
198 / 257
199 / 257
200 / 257
201 / 257
202 / 257
203 / 257
204 / 257
205 / 257
206 / 257
207 / 257
208 / 257
209 / 257
210 / 257
211 / 257
212 / 257
213 / 257
214 / 257
215 / 257
216 / 257
217 / 257
218 / 257
219 / 257
220 / 257
221 / 257
222 / 257
223 / 257
224 / 257
225 / 257
226 / 257
227 / 257
228 / 257
229 / 257
230 / 257
231 / 257
232 / 257
233 / 257
234 / 257
235 / 257
236 / 257
237 / 257
238 / 257
239 / 257
240 / 257
241 / 257
242 / 257
243 / 257
244 / 257
245 / 257
246 / 257
247 / 257
248 / 257
249 / 257
250 / 257
251 / 257
252 / 257
253 / 257
254 / 257
255 / 257
256 / 257
257 / 257