Annual Gasparilla Festival of the Arts set to bring art, entertainment to downtown Tampa

The festival will take place Mar. 5-6 and is free to the public.

TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all art lovers! Boy, do we got an event for you.

The Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is kicking off its 52nd annual event showcasing artists and their work.

Event-goers can head out to the Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park from Mar. 5-6 to see ceramic, digital, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, watercolor and wood art.

The free festival will go on from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Local young artists will also have their time to shine with their work being featured.

Not exciting enough? There will also be a weekend full of live entertainment.

For half a century, artists and art lovers have come to the festival where "the country’s most accomplished artists and rising stars [compete] for the $15,000 Raymond James Best of Show Award and an additional $72,000 in prize money," the event's website says.

Here's a breakdown of all the awards being offered:

Raymond James Financial Best of Show Award ($15,000)

Board of Directors Award ($9,000)

Mayor’s Award ($5,000)

Roddy Brownlee Reed Award of Artistic Excellence ($4,000)

President’s Award ($3,000)

The Lightning Foundation Award ($2,000)

Eileen Hirsch Memorial Emerging Artist Award ($1,500)

30 Awards of Merit ($1,300)

3 Vinik Family Foundation Scholastic Showcase Awards (Student $1,000)

3 Vinik Family Foundation Scholastic Showcase High School Representative Awards (Student’s School $2,000)

The GFA Collegiate Scholarship is also being offered with there being three in total, each $2,500.

And before anyone asks — yes, this is a new location for the festival.

The new Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park will "allow the juried outdoor festival to add and expand activities as part of its 52nd annual celebration."