2023 Gasparilla Festival of the Arts to take over Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — For all the art lovers out there, the 2023 Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is returning to Tampa this coming weekend.
From March 4-5, event-goers can come out to Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park to check out all kinds of art. It's now the festival's 53rd year attracting artists and visitors from across the Tampa Bay region.
The Gasparilla Festival of the Arts features a juried exhibition of art and crafts, showcasing the work of more than 300 artists from across the U.S.
"Attendees can expect to see a wide variety of art forms, including painting, sculpture, ceramics, glass, jewelry, photography, and more," festival leaders explain in a news release.
Other than art, there will also be live music, food vendors and other activities for children to enjoy.
2023 Entertainment List
- Headlining musical act Mandy Harvey – won the golden buzzer on America's Got Talent
- Seventeen other live original bands from all across the state
- Booth and artist live interviews by Denis Phillips, streamed live on the festival's Facebook and YouTube
- Two children showcase bands – from local companies: School of Rock and Sgammatto Music
- Pop-up acts include: Stilt Walkers, Breakdancers, Aerialists, Jugglers, fire throwers, and other circus-style acts
- Ballet Dance team from the University of Tampa
- Live yoga on both mornings starting at 9 a.m.
- Spoken word poetry collective group
Main Stage Lineup
Saturday:
- 9-9:45 a.m. – Yoga with Lucky Cat
- 9-9:45 a.m. – Taylor Reed
- 10:15-11 a.m. – injoyurjoy
- 11-11:30 a.m. – The University of Tampa Dance Team
- 11:30-12:15 p.m. – Shoeless Soul
- 12:45-1:30 p.m. – Ashley smith and the random occurrence (ASTRO)
- 2-2:45 p.m. – Katara
- 3:15-5 p.m. – Mandy Harvey (headliner)
Sunday:
- 9-9:45 a.m. – Yoga with Lucky Cat
- 9-9:45 a.m. – Daniel Giron
- 10:15-11:15 a.m. – In the pocket
- 11:45-12:45 p.m. – Madwoman
- 12:45-1:15 p.m. – Break Dancers
- 1:15-2:15 p.m. – Johnny Mile and the kilometers
- 2:15-2:45 p.m. – Aerialist: Cookie Dee
- 3-4:30 p.m. – The Applebutter Express (co-headliner)
Luau Stage (second stage)
Saturday:
- 11-11:30 a.m. – Nick Tumi and Becca Myari
- Noon-1 p.m. – Student Showcase: Sgammato Music School
- 1:30-2 p.m. – Kyah Robinson
- 2:15-3 p.m. – Mwiza
Sunday:
- 11-11:30 a.m. – Growhouse Poetry Collective: Spoken word
- 12-1 p.m. – Student Showcase: School of Rock Music School
- 1:30-2 p.m. – Giorgi
"With something for everyone, the Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is a must-see event for art lovers of all ages," leaders wrote.