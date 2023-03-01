2023 Gasparilla Festival of the Arts to take over Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park this weekend

From March 4-5, event-goers can come out to Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park to check out all kinds of art.

TAMPA, Fla. — For all the art lovers out there, the 2023 Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is returning to Tampa this coming weekend.

From March 4-5, event-goers can come out to Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park to check out all kinds of art. It's now the festival's 53rd year attracting artists and visitors from across the Tampa Bay region.

The Gasparilla Festival of the Arts features a juried exhibition of art and crafts, showcasing the work of more than 300 artists from across the U.S.

"Attendees can expect to see a wide variety of art forms, including painting, sculpture, ceramics, glass, jewelry, photography, and more," festival leaders explain in a news release.

Other than art, there will also be live music, food vendors and other activities for children to enjoy.

2023 Entertainment List

Headlining musical act Mandy Harvey – won the golden buzzer on America's Got Talent

Seventeen other live original bands from all across the state

Booth and artist live interviews by Denis Phillips, streamed live on the festival's Facebook and YouTube

Two children showcase bands – from local companies: School of Rock and Sgammatto Music

Pop-up acts include: Stilt Walkers, Breakdancers, Aerialists, Jugglers, fire throwers, and other circus-style acts

Ballet Dance team from the University of Tampa

Live yoga on both mornings starting at 9 a.m.

Spoken word poetry collective group

Main Stage Lineup

Saturday:

9-9:45 a.m. – Yoga with Lucky Cat

9-9:45 a.m. – Taylor Reed

10:15-11 a.m. – injoyurjoy

11-11:30 a.m. – The University of Tampa Dance Team

11:30-12:15 p.m. – Shoeless Soul

12:45-1:30 p.m. – Ashley smith and the random occurrence (ASTRO)

2-2:45 p.m. – Katara

3:15-5 p.m. – Mandy Harvey (headliner)

Sunday:

9-9:45 a.m. – Yoga with Lucky Cat

9-9:45 a.m. – Daniel Giron

10:15-11:15 a.m. – In the pocket

11:45-12:45 p.m. – Madwoman

12:45-1:15 p.m. – Break Dancers

1:15-2:15 p.m. – Johnny Mile and the kilometers

2:15-2:45 p.m. – Aerialist: Cookie Dee

3-4:30 p.m. – The Applebutter Express (co-headliner)

Luau Stage (second stage)

Saturday:

11-11:30 a.m. – Nick Tumi and Becca Myari

Noon-1 p.m. – Student Showcase: Sgammato Music School

1:30-2 p.m. – Kyah Robinson

2:15-3 p.m. – Mwiza

Sunday:

11-11:30 a.m. – Growhouse Poetry Collective: Spoken word

12-1 p.m. – Student Showcase: School of Rock Music School

1:30-2 p.m. – Giorgi