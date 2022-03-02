Gasparilla International Film Festival to fill big screens this weekend

Don't miss out on a jam-packed weekend of films filling the big screens.

TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all movie lovers — the Gasparilla International Film Festival is coming back for a weekend full of films from an array of filmmakers.

Fifteen years after the first festival, GIFF has hosted world premieres, U.S. premieres and Florida premiere film screenings which "brought and continues to bring the arts, education, and quality films to the Tampa Bay [area]," event leaders wrote on the website.

From March 11 through March 13, there will a handful of films showing at Charlene A. Gordon Theater, Ferman Black Box Theater, AMC Westshore 5 and AMC Westshore 6.

What are some films to look forward to? Here's a couple to look out for during the Gasparilla International Film Festival:

Framing Agnes

The Outfit

Mysterious Circumstance, The Death of Meriwether Lewis

29 Years - A Second Chance at Life

Nowhere Man and A Whiskey Girl

Relative

Hatching

The Conductor

For a full list of films and short films and showtimes, click here.

The Gasparilla International Film Festival is made happen by the Tampa Film Institute which is a cultural arts institution that "inspires, educates and entertains Tampa Bay's diverse population through an annual celebration of film, year-round events, community outreach and social awareness initiatives..."