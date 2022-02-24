Gasparilla Music Festival 2022: Everything you need to know for this weekend

Starting on Friday, with doors opening at 4 p.m., the whole weekend will be jammed packed with things to do on festival grounds.

TAMPA, Fla. — As the weekend slowly approaches, the Gasparilla Music Festival is on the horizon — are you going this year? If the answer is "yes," there still might be some lingering questions about the event.

This three-day festival is being held at the Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and Kiley Gardens Park in Tampa, bringing event-goers an array of different music, food and also sights to see all day long.

Starting on Friday, with doors opening at 4 p.m., the whole weekend will be jammed packed with things to do on the festival grounds.

Here's a breakdown of last-minute things to keep in mind heading into the Gasparilla Music Festival weekend.

Lineup 🎶

See an artist on the list you like to see perform in person? Well now's your chance!

All three days of the Gasparilla Music Festival are full of big-name musicians and emerging artists planning to take the stage day and night.

Grammy-nominated Black Pumas, The Aces, the iconic Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and rock band The Revivalists are just four out of the more than 50 artists performing at the festival.

Get ready to dance and jam out this coming weekend!

Transportation & parking 🚗🅿️

There are many different ways to get to the Gasparilla Music Festival. Whether you are driving, taking a bus or using rideshare apps, there are ways to go to and from the event safely this year.

For anyone planning on driving their cars to the event, there is hourly parking available in different city-owned and private lots around downtown Tampa. There is limited on-street parking available.

On-street parking meters north of Kennedy Boulevard are free on weekends.

Looking for a parking garage? Here are a few to keep in mind:

Fort Brooke Garage, 107 N. Franklin Street

Poe Parking Garage, Corner of Ashley Drive and Cass Street (Closest to Curtis Hixon Park | Sufficient parking options for patrons with disabilities)

Madison Lot, Corner of Florida Avenue and Twiggs Street

Kennedy Lot, Corner of Kennedy Boulevard and Marion Street

Park Tower Garage, Corner of Kennedy Boulevard & Tampa Street

HART buses will be traveling throughout Tampa offering express service to downtown from USF and across Tampa Bay. You can find a route and plan a bus ride for GMF here.

The TECO Streetcar will be around for people to use traveling to and from GMF, as well. Park in Ybor City or Channelside and hop onto a streetcar!

Saturday service for the streetcar begins at 11 a.m. and runs until 1:30 a.m. with Sunday service starting at noon and ending at 8 p.m. Get off at the Whiting Street Station where Curtis Hixon Park is just three blocks away.

For all the drivers, click here to see information on how to travel to the festival coming from southbound and northbound Interstate 275, the Orlando area, southbound and northbound Interstate 75, south Tampa or the Brandon area.

Food 🍴

What's a music festival in downtown Tampa without some yummy food? Gasparilla Music Festival 2022 has an amazing lineup — not just talking about the music.

Big Ray's Fish Camp, Ichicoro, The Independent, King of the Coop and Loli's Mexican Cravings are just a few of the food spots that will be ready to whip up some delicious meals for the festival-goers.

Other than full meals, the festival will have the well-known coffee shop Blind Tiger on site along with some yummy desserts from Dough Nation, Chill Bros Scoop Shop, Whatever Pops and Kona Ice.

Make sure to come with open ears and an empty stomach!

Tickets 🎟️

We’re going to have a BALL this weekend at #GMF2022! 🙌🎶



Need tickets? Visit the link in our bio and 🔒 yours in today!



📷: Keir Magoulas#gmftampa #gmftampa #tamparealness pic.twitter.com/eodO74gP6N — Gasparilla Music Festival (@GasparillaMusic) February 22, 2022

For anyone wondering whether or not they still have a chance at getting tickets for the Gasparilla Music Festival, we got some good news for you.

Music fans can still purchase tickets for the festival. General admission for a single day is $45 whereas two-day admissions are $70 and three-day jumps to $95.

VIP tickets start at $125 and rise all the way up to $250 with the two-day VIP and three-day VIP being more expensive.

Don't wait any longer and buy the tickets now to not miss out on all the fun.

Kids Fest 🎉

Kids Fest returns this weekend with our headliner, @iMovers! 🎶



Fun Fact: Kids 12 and under get FREE admission to the fest!



Parent Pro Tip: With our re-entry policy, you can take your kids to the sitter and return later for the adult festivities. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UD21T4aHvl — Gasparilla Music Festival (@GasparillaMusic) February 23, 2022

Hey parents, are you looking for something for your kids to do over the weekend? The Gasparilla Music Festival Kids Fest may be the way to go!

Imagination Movers, an alternative rock band for kids, will be headlining the kids festival which will go on from 1-4 p.m. Sunday.

Kids 12 years old and younger will get in for free.

Here's a little thing to keep in mind: Gasparilla Music Festival has a re-entry policy which means parents can take their kids to a babysitter or family member's house after the event and return later for the adult festivities.