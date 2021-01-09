Gasparilla Music Festival will require negative COVID test or proof of vaccination to enter

It begins Oct. 1 in downtown Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — No negative test or proof of vaccination? No entry.

That will be the rule this fall at Gasparilla Music Festival, as Florida continues to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everyone will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the festival," organizers wrote in a policy update on Twitter. "If you are vaccinated, you may provide proof of vaccination instead of a negative test."

Organizers said the decision was made for the safety of fans, staff and artists participating in the 10th anniversary of the event.

Gasparilla Music Festival prides itself in featuring an array of genres across its stages. Some of the top-billed artists this year are rapper Nas and electronic duo Sylvan Esso.