Gasparilla Music Festival releases full lineup ahead of 10th annual celebration

Festival-goers are required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination card to enter.

TAMPA, Fla. — Festival-goers can now draw up a plan for what performers they want to see at the 10th annual Gasparilla Music Festival (GMF).

The festival on Wednesday released performance dates and its full lineup, with new artists added to it, such as The Motet, Mod Sun and Cedric Burnside who will be performing on the JW Marriott Stage.

A full list of the artists and times can be found on the Gasparilla Music Festival website or by downloading the festival's app.

The festival takes place from Oct. 1-3 and all guests are required to show proof of negative COVID-19 test or vaccination card to enter.

Tickets are still available for purchase at the Gasparilla Music Festival Website.

GMF is produced by the non-profit Gasparilla Music Foundation and all earnings go toward youth music education through its Recycled Tunes program.

Last year, the foundation was able to give 595 new and used instruments, equipment and repairs to music classrooms in Title 1 elementary schools, officials said in a press release.