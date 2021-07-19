Tickets for 2022 Gasparilla festivities go on sale Friday

These celebrations mark a big milestone: the 200th anniversary of the death of its swashbuckling namesake, José Gasparilla.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: The above photo is from the 2020 Gasparilla celebrations.

Are ye ready for all the Gasparilla events to return to Tampa?

Tickets for the 2022 Children's Gasparilla presented by Chick-fil-A Tampa Bay and the Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest, Invasion Brunch and Gasparilla Parade of Pirates are set to go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021.

Here's a breakdown of events:

The 2022 Children's Gasparilla presented by Chick-fil-A Tampa Bay, scheduled for Saturday, January 22, 2022

The 2022 Gasparilla Invasion Brunch, scheduled for Saturday, January 29, 2022

The 2022 2022 Gasparilla Parade of Pirates, presented by Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla, steps off at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022

Early bird pricing for reserved bleacher seating for the Children's Gasparilla Parade starts at $45 per person. Additional reserved seating options are available, starting at $55 per person.

Early bird pricing for Gasparilla Parade of Pirates reserved bleacher seating starts at $55 per person.

More information on tickets and events can be found here.

Tampa's 2021 signature Gasparilla parades, which had been postponed until April 10 and 17, were canceled altogether to limit the spread of COVID-19.