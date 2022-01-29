5 arrested during Gasparilla pirate invasion Saturday

Two people were arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer.

TAMPA, Fla — While the pirates claimed the city of Tampa during Gasparilla Saturday, there were a handful of unruly festival-goers who ended up in handcuffs.

The Tampa Police Department reported five people were arrested by the end of the day.

Two people face battery on a law enforcement officer (One Tampa police officer and one Hillsborough County sheriff's deputy), one person is charged with being disorderly, and two people were arrested for trespassing.

In addition, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission charged five boaters with boating under the influence (BUI).

Law enforcement was able to reunite one missing child with their family during the festival. Tampa Fire Rescue responded to 67 events and made 22 transports during the Gasparilla invasion.

And while everyone was enjoying the day, 20 cars were towed from no parking zones.