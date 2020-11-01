TAMPA, Fla. — Blimey! It's that time of year to batten down the hatches ahead of the pirate invasion!
Be sure to lock down your booty before the big day arrives, and by booty, we mean beads, of course! Below is a list of places you can go to put the finishing touches on your pirate attire.
Buccaneer Beads
Buccaneer Beads claims to have the largest selection and lowest pricing on Gasparilla beads and party needs in Tampa Bay.
It's important to note that you cannot order beads online, according to the business' website. You can, however, call your order in ahead of time. There are no refunds or returns.
Address:
3808 E. MLK Jr. Boulevard
Tampa, FL 33610
Phone: 813-664-8571
South Tampa Trading Co.
South Tampa Trading Co. says it's a one-stop-shop for beads, costumes, hats, gifts, jewelry, and bling. Many of its merchandise can be customized, and special orders are "the backbone of this store," according to the business' website.
If you're looking for something specific, South Tampa Trading Co. offers custom costumes and you can pre-order beads ahead of Gasparilla.
Address:
1916 South Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa, FL 33629
Phone: 813-831-7882
Beads-N-Beyond Boutique
Beads-N-Beyond Boutique is a craft jewelry supply store. It offers a massive amount of beads, all in different styles.
If you're interested in making your own beads, the business offers classes and kits for you to do just that, according to its website. If you're interested in buy online, click here.
Address:
12807 W. Hillsborough Avenue
Tampa, FL 33635
Phone: 813-258-3900
Beads by the Dozen
Beads by the Dozen offers low prices, extensive selection, hassle-free online shopping, according to its website.
If you're looking for beads, you can specify what you're looking for by size, color and theme. The company also offers a variety of different bead styles. There is a section of the website dedicated solely to Gasparilla-themed beads.
Address:
Order online by clicking here.
Phone: 877-734-9966
Pirate Fashions
This one-stop-shop promises to take you from “landlubber to authentic pirate.”
At Pirate Fashions, stock up on pirate garb like sashes, bandanas and boots and wench wear like corsets and coats. You can even get a complete outfit to channel your inner Jack Sparrow or Captain Morgan. The Tampa store even has a miniature pirate ship inside to help you test out your new styles.
Address:
4006 W. Cayuga Street
Tampa, Florida 33614
Phone: (813) 348-0091
Imagine That!!!
Here's another Tampa boutique that can get you fashionably ready for Gasparilla.
Imagine That!!! has plenty of shirts and accessories adorned with different styles of skulls and crossbones, jewelry, hats and specialty beads that you won’t want to throw.
Address:
3417 S. Manhattan Avenue
Tampa, Florida 33629
Phone: 813-902-8428
House of Make Believe
Clearwater’s year-round costume shop has been in business for more than 40 years. The House of Make Believe has authentic pirate outfits for rental and accessories and pieces to purchase, including authentic seafaring boots.
Address:
2140 Range Road, Ste B
Clearwater, Florida 333465
Phone: 727-446-1890
