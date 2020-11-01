TAMPA, Fla. — Blimey! It's that time of year to batten down the hatches ahead of the pirate invasion!

Be sure to lock down your booty before the big day arrives, and by booty, we mean beads, of course! Below is a list of places you can go to put the finishing touches on your pirate attire.

Buccaneer Beads

Buccaneer Beads claims to have the largest selection and lowest pricing on Gasparilla beads and party needs in Tampa Bay.

It's important to note that you cannot order beads online, according to the business' website. You can, however, call your order in ahead of time. There are no refunds or returns.

Address:

3808 E. MLK Jr. Boulevard

Tampa, FL 33610

Phone: 813-664-8571

RELATED: Gasparilla Guide: Everything you need to know about the 2020 pirate festival

South Tampa Trading Co.

South Tampa Trading Co. says it's a one-stop-shop for beads, costumes, hats, gifts, jewelry, and bling. Many of its merchandise can be customized, and special orders are "the backbone of this store," according to the business' website.

If you're looking for something specific, South Tampa Trading Co. offers custom costumes and you can pre-order beads ahead of Gasparilla.

Address:

1916 South Dale Mabry Highway

Tampa, FL 33629

Phone: 813-831-7882

RELATED: Gasparilla 2020: Where to park and go to the bathroom

Beads-N-Beyond Boutique

Beads-N-Beyond Boutique is a craft jewelry supply store. It offers a massive amount of beads, all in different styles.

If you're interested in making your own beads, the business offers classes and kits for you to do just that, according to its website. If you're interested in buy online, click here.

Address:

12807 W. Hillsborough Avenue

Tampa, FL 33635

Phone: 813-258-3900

RELATED: Party like a pirate: See how to get that Gasparilla 'look'

Beads by the Dozen

Beads by the Dozen offers low prices, extensive selection, hassle-free online shopping, according to its website.

If you're looking for beads, you can specify what you're looking for by size, color and theme. The company also offers a variety of different bead styles. There is a section of the website dedicated solely to Gasparilla-themed beads.

Address:

Order online by clicking here.

Phone: 877-734-9966

RELATED: What not to bring to Gasparilla 2020

Pirate Fashions

This one-stop-shop promises to take you from “landlubber to authentic pirate.”

At Pirate Fashions, stock up on pirate garb like sashes, bandanas and boots and wench wear like corsets and coats. You can even get a complete outfit to channel your inner Jack Sparrow or Captain Morgan. The Tampa store even has a miniature pirate ship inside to help you test out your new styles.

Address:

4006 W. Cayuga Street

Tampa, Florida 33614

Phone: (813) 348-0091

RELATED: The history of Gasparilla and legacy of Jose Gaspar

Imagine That!!!

Here's another Tampa boutique that can get you fashionably ready for Gasparilla.

Imagine That!!! has plenty of shirts and accessories adorned with different styles of skulls and crossbones, jewelry, hats and specialty beads that you won’t want to throw.

Address:

3417 S. Manhattan Avenue

Tampa, Florida 33629

Phone: 813-902-8428

RELATED: 10 things to know about Gasparilla

House of Make Believe

Clearwater’s year-round costume shop has been in business for more than 40 years. The House of Make Believe has authentic pirate outfits for rental and accessories and pieces to purchase, including authentic seafaring boots.

Address:

2140 Range Road, Ste B

Clearwater, Florida 333465

Phone: 727-446-1890

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter