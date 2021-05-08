Police close Bayshore Boulevard for Gasparilla Distance Classic

You'll want to take another route Saturday and Sunday morning.

TAMPA, Fla. — The annual Gasparilla Distance Classic is all virtual this year, though runners still can opt to hit the pavement on Bayshore Boulevard.

That means the roadway will be closed to traffic Saturday and Sunday morning.

According to the city of Tampa, the following streets close at 2:30 a.m. for the race:

Bayshore Boulevard between W. Gandy Boulevard and W. Brorein Street

Davis Islands on-ramp from Bayshore Boulevard to Davis Islands

Davis Islands off-ramp from Davis Islands to Bayshore Boulevard

W Platt Street/Channelside Drive between S. Plant Avenue and S. Franklin Street

S. Franklin Street between Channelside Drive and Water Street

Bayshore between W. Gandy Boulevard and W. Bay to Bay is scheduled to open by 10 a.m. each day, with the remaining streets opening by 1 p.m.

The city's signature Gasparilla parades were canceled altogether this year because of the coronavirus pandemic but are set to be back next year.