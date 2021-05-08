x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Gasparilla

Police close Bayshore Boulevard for Gasparilla Distance Classic

You'll want to take another route Saturday and Sunday morning.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay
Gasparilla Distance Classic

TAMPA, Fla. — The annual Gasparilla Distance Classic is all virtual this year, though runners still can opt to hit the pavement on Bayshore Boulevard.

That means the roadway will be closed to traffic Saturday and Sunday morning.

According to the city of Tampa, the following streets close at 2:30 a.m. for the race:

  • Bayshore Boulevard between W. Gandy Boulevard and W. Brorein Street
  • Davis Islands on-ramp from Bayshore Boulevard to Davis Islands
  • Davis Islands off-ramp from Davis Islands to Bayshore Boulevard
  • W Platt Street/Channelside Drive between S. Plant Avenue and S. Franklin Street
  • S. Franklin Street between Channelside Drive and Water Street

Bayshore between W. Gandy Boulevard and W. Bay to Bay is scheduled to open by 10 a.m. each day, with the remaining streets opening by 1 p.m.

The city's signature Gasparilla parades were canceled altogether this year because of the coronavirus pandemic but are set to be back next year.

RELATED: Tampa's Gasparilla Distance Classic to go virtual this year

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter