Children's Gasparilla Parade returns as little pirates invade Tampa

Organizers say it's the largest children's event in the country.

TAMPA, Fla. — Gasparilla season is in full swing in Tampa as the Children's Parade made its return along Bayshore Boulevard.

Thousands of families celebrated to watch this year's parade as the littlest pirates invaded the local area.

For this invasion, it was all about finding the prized treasure — beads.

As kids embarked to find the prized pirate's booty, their parents reminisced over fond memories from their days growing up in the tradition.

"I've come out since I was a kid," Bobby Sanchez said. "You hope to get your kids excited."

But there are also other families trying to start a new tradition of attending within their own.

Charlotte Aust said this was their family's first Gasparilla after moving recently from Canada.

"I did not expect this many people here," Aust said.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor spoke ahead of the parade and said the growing attendance each year is a testament to the city's desirability for living.

"We've gotten to the point that where we've run out of room for floats," Castor said. "It puts us on the national stage."

While beads became the focus of the invasions from the youth, kids like Damian Gibson think otherwise.

"It's just about spending time with my mom and dad," he said. "It's very fun."

Next Saturday marks the return of the Parade of Pirates, followed by the Pirate Fest.