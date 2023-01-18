Rain, rain... stay away from the Children's Gasparilla Parade

With a chance of showers approaching the Tampa Bay area, how will it affect this weekend's Children's Gasparilla festivities?

TAMPA, Fla. — One of the biggest yearly events for the Tampa Bay area is fast approaching. We're talking about Gasparilla!

And this coming weekend kicks off the season with the Children's Gasparilla Parade down Bayshore Boulevard, starting at 3 p.m. Saturday.

This family-friendly (and alcohol-free) event is all about pirates, pirate ships, beads and all-around good cheer. One hiccup in all of the merriment could be our weekend weather.

Right now, a swath of moisture moving toward the Tampa Bay area could put a damper on things as we are forecasting a 30% chance of scattered showers — right at about parade time. Even if the approaching front fizzles out by the time it gets here, expect mostly cloudy skies and pleasant daytime high temperatures in the mid-70s.

The Children's Gasparilla Parade has been a part of Tampa's Gasparilla celebration since 1947. This kick-off parade takes place along Bayshore Boulevard from Bay to Bay Boulevard, moving north to Edison Avenue.

The Children's Gasparilla Parade traditionally hosts more than 125 entry units, including krewes, marching bands, dance groups, school performance teams and community organizations.