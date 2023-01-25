Real time crime tracking center in place to keep people safe during Gasparilla

During Saturday's celebration, people will see police officers on the ground and on the water.

TAMPA, Fla. — With the large crowds expected for Saturday's Gasparilla celebration, it takes a large coordination effort from law enforcement to keep everyone safe. Although not on the ground, the real time crime tracking center at Tampa Police Headquarters will still have eyes everywhere.

“This year, we have a very expansive number of cameras. We are as prepared as we've ever been this year in terms of closed circuit television coverage,” Captain Rich Blasioli with the Tampa Police Department said.

Police said the technology has already been handy this Gasparilla season.

“I know there were several lost children that we were able to help push out information and help the officers that were looking for them locate them quickly,” Corporal Erica Collum with TPD's tactical intelligence unit said.

Here's how it works, officers observe multiple surveillance cameras around the city and are in constant contact with patrols on the ground.

“We kind of monitor the cameras to make sure we're helping to keep everybody safe and to get that additional information to relay to the guys that are working in the street.” Collum said.

Along with TPD, multiple other agencies will crowd into the crime tracking center on Saturday.

"There's roughly 20 to 22 the different agencies and the different positions that were mentioned,” Collum said.