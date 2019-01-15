Gasparilla season has arrived, which means months of pirate-themed celebrations around Tampa Bay.

But the annual invasion and Parade of Pirates isn’t the only Gasparilla event happening in the next couple of months.

Here are some other Gasparilla events you can attend.

Gasparilla: A Tampa Tradition

Are you into local history? Then you’ll love this deep dive into the history of Tampa’s oldest community festival. The exhibit at the Henry B. Plant Museum explores the more than 110 years of pirate festivities through vintage photographs, memorabilia, gowns from past Gasparilla queens and short films. The exhibit is on display through Feb. 24.

Gasparilla Distance Classic

After the pirates invade, the community runs for booty. The Gasparilla Distance Classic hosts the 15k, 5k, half marathon, 8k, Michelob Ultra challenges, 5k walk, 5k stroller races and more Feb. 23-24. The prizes for various races and categories equal more than $40,000. Since 1978, the Distance Classic Association has donated $3.9 million to local charitable organizations.

Gasparilla Festival of the Arts

Next up, Tampa Bay celebrates the arts. Thousands will flock to Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa March 2-3 to see works from budding artists in ceramic, digital, drawing, jewelry, painting, photography and more. Admission is free, and prizes for winning artists can be up to $15,000.

Gasparilla Music Festival

Local, national and international bands and artists will rock stages March 9-10 at Tampa’s Curtis Hixon Park. This year’s lineup includes The Avett Brothers, Parrotfish, Gary Clark Jr., The Infamous Stringdusters and more to be announced. Single-day general admission tickets start at $30 with VIP tickets available.

Gasparilla International Film Festival

Finally, Tampa Bay celebrates movies March 19-24. Since 2007, the Gasparilla International Film Festival has hosted thousands of filmmakers, producers and film buffs with almost a week of premieres. Most films screen at Centro Ybor 10 in Ybor City. Tickets usually range from free to $15 and sometimes more for special premieres or events. GIFF also brings back the Tampa Bay Jewish Film Festival, which last year screened films in various theaters around Tampa Bay. A list of films premiering this year has not yet been released.

