TAMPA, Fla — This weekend you can take the plunge and help clean upTampa Bay.

The Florida Aquarium and Green Gasparilla have joined forces once again to remove beads from the water around Davis Islands following Gasparilla. Each year the teams have collect around 200 pounds of beads out of the Bay.

And, they're looking for divers, kayakers, and land volunteers to help.

The event will run from 8:30-11:00 a.m. on Saturday at Marjorie Park on Davis Islands in Tampa.

If you go, you're encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle. There will be a place to fill it, but no single-use items. Click this link to register.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter