Recycle yer beads: Bring leftover Gasparilla beads to The Florida Aquarium for discounted tickets

TAMPA, Fla. — Ahoy, mateys!

While ye and yer krewe prepares to invade the Tampa Bay area Saturday, keep in mind to hold onto your beads even after the festival ends.

The Florida Aquarium is teaming up with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor to encourage pirates and krewes going to Gasparilla to help protect the environment.

How could you help the environment this coming weekend? By recycling your pirate beads!

The aquarium will be collecting beads now through Feb. 5 in support of Castor's "Bead Free Bay" initiative.

Here's some good news — For every five-gallon bucket of beads a person donates, they will receive a half-price ticket for admission into the aquarium.

The collected beads will be donated to the MacDonald Training Center, which will sort through the beads and resell them for Gasparilla next year.

Something else to keep in mind? Festival beads can't be traditionally recycled. The community's best option for reducing waste is to continue to reuse the same beads.

The mayor relaunched "Bead Free Bay" as a way to help marine animals by keeping plastics out of the water.

To be clear, this doesn't mean beads can't be thrown during the celebrations. They just can't wind up in the bay.

"Tampa is an incredible city, Tampa Bay is the best place in the world to live, and one of the big reasons for that is because of our location on the beautiful waterfront," Castor said. "There are no beads allowed to be thrown out on the water, we need to keep all of our beads and all of that festive part of Gasparilla activities on land."

Divers with the Florida Aquarium recovered 120 pounds of beads from the water in 2019 near Bayshore Boulevard, right along the Gasparilla parade route, according to the city of Tampa.

The city says "beads and other non-biodegradable items are incredibly harmful to the environment and pose serious threats to marine wildlife." That's because beads take hundreds of years to break down into microplastics, which remain in the environment forever, the city says.

"They persist in the natural food web, causing harm not only to the environment but to all living things, people included," the city stated, in part. "The health of waterways directly correlates to the health of society."