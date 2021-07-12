Florida, UCF battle for bragging rights in Gasparilla Bowl

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — UCF’s long wait for another shot at Florida is over, as the football programs face off for the third time ever in Tampa.

The Knights and Gators meet in the Gasparilla Bowl, the first matchup between neighboring programs that haven’t met each other on the football field since Florida won 42-0 during its 2006 national championship season.

Thursday night will be a preview of sorts for a two-for-one regular season series that begins at the Swamp in 2024.

The teams are also scheduled to play at UCF’s on-campus stadium in Orlando in 2030 and back in Gainesville again in 2033.

Florida won the two previous meetings between the teams 100-27.

Kickoff for the 13th edition of the Gasparilla Bowl is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium. TV viewers can tune in on ESPN. It's the first Gasparilla Bowl to be played since the 2020 game was canceled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Odds from Caesars Sportsbook have the Gators favored by seven points, according to CBS Sports.

Headed to the game in-person?

If you are attending the Gasparilla Bowl, the parking lots open at 3 p.m. with the gates following at 5:30 p.m. For those wondering, yes tailgating will be allowed.

PARKING: Click here for parking lot locations and information about buying premium spots.

TICKETS: As of Thursday morning, some tickets were still available. Click here to purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.