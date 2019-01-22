TAMPA, Fla. — Avast ye! The pirates have invaded Tampa Bay and plan to share their treasures at the parade!

If you're looking for ways to batten down the hatches and get to the Gasparilla Parade of the Pirates on Sat., Jan. 26, for fewer Spanish doubloons, we've got you covered.

MORE: Gasparilla 2019: A schedule of pirate celebrations

To start, Lyft is offering a special discount on certain rides with the help of Captain Morgan. HART is also offering additional services for ye landlubbers through additional streetcars and bus service for what is expected to be the third-largest parade in the country.

All routes are subject to change, depending on parade street closures.

MORE: Street closures ahead of Gasparilla 2019

LYFT

Lyft is teaming up with Captain Morgan to offer a $20 credit towards ride fares between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and between 6 and 9 p.m. Riders who are within five miles of Downtown Tampa and are 21 and older are eligible for the credit with the code "LIKEACAPTAIN2019." Riders will also be offered a chance at riding in a specially wrapped Captain Morgan Lyft car.

TECO Line Streetcar system

The TECO Line Streetcar is free to riders and will offer continuous service from 8:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Streetcar service will be offered from Ybor City at Station No. 2 in Centro Ybor to downtown Tampa, Station No. 10 at Dick Greco Plaza.

Station No. 3 and No. 4 will be shut down from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. HART will provide free, continuous bus service instead from Station No. 10 at Dick Greco Plaza between 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

HART Bus Service

Riders can buy an all-day pass for $4. The passes can be bought in advance at HART retail outlets or onboard buses on the day of Gasparilla with cash (no change will be given). Riders may also use their monthly bus passes.

HART will provide free, continuous bus service between Station No. 3 (Streetcar Society Station) and Station No, 4 (Cadrecha Station) from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Free, continuous bus service will also be offered to and from Station No. 10 in downtown Tampa at Dick Greco Plaza for riders parking at the Port Authority Parking Garage in the Channel District.

Getting to Downtown Tampa on HART

From University Area: Routes 1*, 5, 6, 9, 12, 275LX, MetroRapid

From Temple Terrace: Route 6

From New Tampa/Wiregrass: Route 275LX

From Brandon: Routes 8, 360LX*

From West Tampa/Citrus Park: Route 7*

From South Tampa: Routes 19*, 360LX*

From Tampa International/Town 'N Country: Routes 30*, 60LX

View HART bus maps and schedules

Detours

*Routes 1,7, 8, 19, 30, and 360LX will be on detour during the festivities.

For more news and information about Gasparilla, click here.

