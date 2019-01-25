TAMPA, Fla. — Landlubbers and pirates, rejoice: A picture-perfect day is in the forecast for the upcoming Gasparilla Pirate Festival.

A cold front followed Thursday morning's showers and thunderstorms, paving the way for an onslaught of drier air across the region. Absent a few high clouds, sunny skies look likely to prevail for at least the first half of the day.

Temperatures are forecast to be in the 60s.

For those buccaneers on Tampa Bay, there could a bit of a chop with 15-kt winds out of the north.

"It will be cool, but (it) will stay dry Saturday for Gasparilla," 10Weather meteorologist Bobby Deskins said. "Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s with high clouds passing by.

"We are getting the parade in just in time as rain enters the forecast Sunday morning."

People planning to party all day -- i.e. those pirates starting early at 7 a.m. -- can expect clear conditions and chilly temperatures in the morning. It'll warm up quickly through the afternoon before temperatures again trail off into the upper 50s during the evening hours.

The next opportunity for any rainfall comes Sunday.

