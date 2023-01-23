Where to use the bathroom at Gasparilla 2023

There will be plenty of restrooms available, as long as you don't mind port-a-potties.

TAMPA, Fla. — Picture this: You're eating, drinking and being merry during the Gasparilla Pirate Festival when suddenly, it hits you — you need to use the little pirates' room.

But finding a bathroom during the festivities to "let loose the cannon" could have you wishing you had a treasure map with an "X" that marks the spot, or spots.

While there sadly isn't a map directly pointing out all the best bathroom locations, finding one won't be a quest. You'll need to be prepared to use a port-a-potty, but it's all part of the pirate experience, right? A Yo-Ho YOLO (you only live once), if you will.

These portable toilets will be located throughout the event site, parade route on both sides of the street, near all reserved seating sections and downtown at the pirate street fest.

That means you'll find rows of restrooms in multiple areas along the 4-mile stretch of Bayshore Boulevard as you watch the parade.

Whether you're a seasoned swashbuckling parade-goer or a new invader to the Tampa Bay area, 10 Tampa Bay is your one-stop complete guide to the Gasparilla Pirate fest.

