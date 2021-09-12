Gasparilla Bowl Beach Invasion canceled due to anticipated bad weather

Storms are expected to move into the Tampa Bay region on Tuesday.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — A highlight of the 2021 Gasparilla Bowl pre-game celebration has been called off due to storms expected to move into the Tampa Bay region.

Now in its 14th year, the Gasparilla Bowl has historically included a week's worth of events leading up to "a premier postseason" football matchup. This year, the Gasparilla Bowl itself will be an in-state showdown between the University of Central Florida Knights and the University of Florida Gators at Raymond James Stadium.

The game is still on. But, one of the lead-up events was supposed to be Tuesday's Gasparilla Bowl Beach Invasion, which was expected to include a marching band showdown, food, and games. Organizers, however, announced Monday that the Beach Invasion was being canceled "due to anticipated inclement weather."

The free invasion had been set to take place at Gulf Front Park in Treasure Island. It won't be rescheduled.

Fans are instead encouraged to attend Wednesday's Gasparilla Bowl Pep Rally at Sail Pavilion in Tampa.