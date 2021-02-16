Tampa's 2021 signature Gasparilla parades canceled amid ongoing pandemic

The 2021 cancelation is not the first in the event's history.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa's signature Gasparilla parades, which had been postponed until April 10 and 17, have now been canceled altogether.

Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla (YMKG) and EventFest made the announcement Tuesday morning.

"Only a handful of times did our daring pirate invaders decide to spare the city from invasion due to unprecedented world events. This year, our pirates are making a similar decision to remain offshore and table their invasion plans until the seas calm," Ye Mystic Krewe wrote in a statement.

Organizers say the decision came as part of an ongoing discussion with city leaders and Tampa-area health care experts.

"We hoped to safely and effectively hold Children's Gasparilla presented by Chick-fil-A Tampa Bay and Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest, but believe it is our community's best interest to refrain from hosting festivities this year," Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla Captain Peter Lackman wrote in a statement. "The pirate invasion will continue in 2022, with the excitement and revelry that Tampa Bay has come to know and love."

This year's festivities cancelation is not the first in the event's history.

"Over the past 107 years, parades were not held for numerous reasons, including when the city had limited public celebrations or during wartimes," organizers wrote.

Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla did leave good news for those sad to see the tradition, so to speak, walk the plank this year. Gasparilla parades are set to return next January with the children's parade slated for Jan. 22, 2022, and the main event on Jan. 22, 2022.

The outbound voyage of the krewe will take place on Feb. 26, 2022.

Anyone who purchased a ticket for this year's Children's Gasparilla and Gasparilla Pirate Fest is eligible for a refund or a roll-over credit on their account for 2022.



Those who choose to keep the credit on their account will also receive an additional 15 percent bonus that can be used to purchase additional tickets or merchandise, according to a press release.

A third option is available to those who wish to donate the cost of their 2021 tickets. The proceeds will go to Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla Community Fund, "which supports scholarships for exceptional high school seniors in the Tampa Bay area, community food programs, and more."

Ticket holders will be contacted, but can also reach out with questions by email or phone to office@eventfest.com or 813-251-8844.