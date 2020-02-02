TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of volunteers dove around Davis Islands to pick up the beads and debris left behind from Gasparilla.

The fourth-annual GaspOur Beads Cleanup turned up bottles, beads and even an old laptop. While divers were proud of their treasures, they were even more proud that all this trash is now out of our waters.

Divers met at 7:30 a.m. to establish teams and game plans.

Teams are eligible to win in various categories including:

Most collected

Biggest find

Coolest find

Most hazardous find

Some early front-runners included a set of traffic cones, an electric scooter and an old laptop.

According to event organizer, Mica Neal, he saw divers bringing in less beads than years past. A good sign that may indicate pirates paid attention to the Bead Free Bay initiative.

