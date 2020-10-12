Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic events postponed until May

The announcement was made Thursday amid the ongoing pandemic.

TAMPA, Fla. — Another Gasparilla-linked event is being postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Gasparilla Distance Classic Association announced Thursday that the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic race weekend events are being pushed back until early May.

The 44th running of the event was originally set for Feb. 19-21, 2021. Instead, it has been delayed until Mother's Day Weekend, which is May 7-9, 2021.

"All participants who are currently registered for one or more of the 2021 events will be given the option of running in-person in May or, if they choose, converting their registration to run virtually," the Gasparilla Distance Classic wrote in a statement.

Click here for updates about the 2021 Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic.

Gasparilla organizers previously announced that the iconic Gasparilla parades would not set sail on their usual dates in 2021. The children's parade and the Gasparilla Pirate Fest were pushed to mid-April "out of an abundance of caution" during the pandemic. Click here for more on the updated parade dates.

