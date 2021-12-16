Black Pumas and Trombone Shorty among artists performing at 2022 Gasparilla Music Festival

More performer announcements are expected soon.

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2022 Gasparilla Music Festival has unveiled the first wave of artists performing for its 11th anniversary along Tampa's waterfront.

The growing nonprofit event, which features more than 40 bands and raises money to help elementary music classrooms across the region, will be held Feb. 25-27 in Tampa.

"The 2022 Festival will further expand its programming on the Friday evening by featuring a full slate of vendors and bands on all four stages for the full three days," organizers announced in a news release.

Among the highlights in the first wave of performers are the Grammy-nominated Black Pumas, the iconic Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and rock band The Revivalists.

"We are beyond excited to have these great artists coming in to help support our underfunded music programs and help us provide opportunities for thousands of children," wrote David Cox, executive director of the Gasparilla Music Foundation. “And as a bonus, we get to throw one of Tampa’s biggest parties with them!”

Organizers say the Kids Fest will be back in 2022. It will run from 1-4 p.m. on Feb. 27 and include family-friendly music across three stages, in addition to lots of food and activities.

More artist announcements are expected in the coming weeks, along with performance times. Ticket information and answers to frequently asked questions can be found here.

Early-bird tickets are between $50 and $70. The top three-day VIP packages are running at $250.

Below is the first wave of artists that have been announced: