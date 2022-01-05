What's the Gasparilla parade route?

Here's where to find the pirates as they shower the crowds with treasures along the 4.5-mile parade route.

TAMPA, Fla. — Grab your beads and your eye patches, because it's almost time to party with our favorite hometown pirates.

After being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns in 2021, the Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest is coming back on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

And after the pirates make their triumphant return to the bay, they'll invade the streets to shower the crowds with treasures along the 4.5-mile parade route. Here's where you'll find them:

The parade will begin at Bay to Bay Boulevard and Bayshore Boulevard before continuing down Bayshore Boulevard.

Once floats reach Brorein Street, the parade will make a turn to the east.

A quick turn onto Ashley Drive is up next on the pirates' route before it ends at the intersection with Cass Street.

The Gasparilla Parade of the Pirates will feature more than 140 units, including 103 elaborate floats, five marching bands and 50 distinct Krewes.