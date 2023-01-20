See the route map for the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates

Bayshore Boulevard is where you'll want to be on pirate day.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Gasparilla Parade of Pirates route stretches along one of the more iconic places in America: Tampa's Bayshore Boulevard.

That's no exaggeration! It's considered the "Boulevard of Dreams," known for its famous balustrades paralleling one of the longest continuous sidewalks in the U.S. But for a couple of Saturdays in January — especially when adults have their day — Bayshore Boulevard becomes a haven for swashbucklers.

You'll want to see here everything you need to know about the Children's Gasparilla Parade set for Saturday, Jan. 21, including a map of the route on Bayshore Boulevard from Bay to Bay Boulevard to Edison Avenue.

If the main Gasparilla Parade of Pirates is what you're eyeing, we have the details:

The 4.5-mile parade kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Bay to Bay and Bayshore boulevards. Hundreds of floats and their pirate occupants then travel north — up Bayshore Boulevard to Borein Street, turning east on Borein and then north to Ashley Drive.

It ends at Cass Street and Ashley Drive.

You're bound to find a good spot to watch the floats and festivities anywhere along Bayshore Boulevard and into the downtown area. If you'd like to sit, tickets are available online starting at $70 for adults and children over 2 years of age for an assigned bleacher seat in any three areas of the parade — beginning, ending and in the marina section.

Children 2 years old and under who do not have a ticket must remain in an adult's lap.

"Providing the event is not sold out of seating, 'day of event tickets' will increase per ticket!" the event page says.