Gasparilla parades postponed to April due to COVID-19 pandemic

Organizers said the move is "out of an abundance of caution" amid the pandemic.

The iconic Gasparilla parades will not set sail on their usual dates in 2021.

Instead, organizers said the children's parade and the Gasparilla Pirate Fest will be pushed to mid-April "out of an abundance of caution" during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Safety is our most important responsibility," Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla Captain Peter Lackman said. "In the public interest of restricting events that bring large numbers of people to our community, we have made the difficult decision to postpone. We look forward to celebrating with our mateys safely and responsibly this April."

The Children's Gasparilla Presented by Chick-fil-A will be Saturday, April 10, 2021. The Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest will be Saturday, April 17, 2021.

The final Gasparilla event, Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla's Outbound Voyage, will be Friday, May 14, 2021.

Organizers said the decision to postpone the historic parades came from an "ongoing dialogue between event organizers, city leaders, and healthcare experts."

Tickets for the children's parade and the Pirate Fest are on sale now through GasparillaTreasures.com. Tickets already purchased for the original dates will be honored for the new dates in April. Anyone with questions about ticket availability or refunds can email office@eventfest.com.

This isn't the first time Gasparilla festivities have been postponed or not held at all. Over the past 107 years of the celebration, the parades were not held for various reasons, including limited public activities and during wartime.

The parade along Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa attracts about 500,000 people every year, one of the largest in the country. Tampa has been holding the event since 1904, and many locals have been celebrating the legend of local pirate Jose Gaspar for generations.

Gasparilla had a bumpy start in the early 1900s, as it frequently shifted dates and went on hiatus during World War I and World War II. In 1990, the city planned to move the parade up a few weeks because of Super Bowl XXV. The city and the NFL pressured Ye Mystic Krewe to finally let in African American members, but the organization refused and canceled Gasparilla.