List of places to find all your pirate outfit ideas for 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Festival

TAMPA, Fla. — For all everyone planning on taking over the streets of downtown Tampa for Gasparilla 2023, there is still time to pick up your pirate costumes and outfits before Jan. 28.

Whether you want to pick out a pirate shirt, an eye patch, or go fully decked out from head to toe, there are many options to choose from as the festival inches closer.

Here's a breakdown of things you might need for the Gasparilla Pirate Festival and where to find them:

This shop allows people to deck themselves in full-out pirate and wench garbs. Articles of clothing like shirts, blouses, vests, corsets, pants, boots and eye patches are available to buy.

Beads, bandanas, cloaks and flasks are some of the accessories people can purchase, as well.

Pirate Fashions is located west of Dale Mabry Highway at the corner of Grady Avenue and West Cayuga Street. Find store hours and contact information here.

They call themselves the "ultimate destination for costumes in South Tampa," selling beads, costumes, hats, gifts and jewelry.

For anyone looking for a specific outfit, South Tampa Trading Co. offers custom costumes, and you can pre-order beads ahead of Gasparilla.

The shop is located at 1916 S. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa.

For anyone wanting to keep it more casual this year, Gasparilla Treasures has a selection of pirate-themed T-shirts, long sleeves, button-ups and hats to choose from.

Prices range from $5-$95. Anyone wanting to snag some pirate gear can pay online and choose to pick it up in person for free or pay $12 for shipping.

An array of accessories and beads can also be found on the website,

Other than shops and companies located around the Tampa Bay area, why not use good 'ole Amazon when looking for pirate costumes?

With one simple search of "pirate costumes," more than 100 results come up of hats, boots and outfits people can buy for the Gasparilla Festival.

Gasparilla and pirate-themed beads and other colorful fun accessories can be bought off of the website, ensuring shoppers have an array of possibilities when it comes to their festival look.

When it comes to an event where costumes are needed, Party City seems to be somewhere someone can always find an outfit.

Don't be fooled — costumes from this store "arrrr" not only for Halloween.

Party City has full pirate costumes along with different accessories to choose from to spice up your outfit. The store also has solid-colored beads that come in a pack of 50 or 100 for people to wear around their necks during the Gasparilla Festival.

Find a store near you or shop online here.

And while you're celebrating the pirate fest, don't forget about the aftermath cleanup!

Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful has partnered with the city of Tampa to remove beads, debris and other litter from the parade route and neighboring streets during the 13th annual "After Gasparilla Cleanup."

"The clean-up supports an effort by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor’s #BeadFreeBay campaign," the organizers said in a statement.

Anyone wanting to participate in the cleanup can check in starting at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. The cleanup actually starts at 8 a.m. and will run through 11 a.m.

People are asked to register on an Eventbrite page.