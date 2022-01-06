How to enjoy life out on the water during Gasparilla Pirate Festival

Docking boats by the Tampa Convention Center or anything in the downtown area is not possible because they are sold out.

TAMPA, Fla. — For everyone wanting to cruise the waters and kick off Gasparilla on their boats, it's important that there is a place for the boats to be docked.

As of now, the city of Tampa Parks Department says docking boats by the Tampa Convention Center or anything in the downtown area is not possible because spaces are sold out.

A spokesperson from Marjorie Park Marina said boaters tend to anchor off toward the seawall because of the docks being sold out. People who choose to do this with their boats have to make sure they're not blocking anything from where they are in the water.

There are still a few different options for people to enjoy the festival on the water without a dock. Consider renting a captain for a couple of hours to drive the boat around while you soak in the afternoon.

Anyone can rent a captain for $75 an hour who is licensed by the U.S. Coast Guard. Find captains near you on the Anchor Rides website.

For festival-goers without a boat or those wanting to leave their water buddies at home, there are opportunities to still get out on the water on Jan. 29.

Gasparilla Invasion Cruise

The Florida Aquarium is taking people on "a swashbuckling adventure as part of the Gasparilla pirate flotilla," the event's website explains.

The Bay Spirit II will sail across the water of the Hillsborough Bay and join with other boats to hold a reenactment of Tampa's historic pirate invasion.

Guests who are 21+ are invited to cruise the waters from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Tickets are $175 per person and can be found here.

Throughout the day, there will be brunch, DJ entertainment offered, a deluxe open bar and approximately two and a half hours of sailing to all the guests aboard the boat.

All mates are expected to arrive at The Florida Aquarium at 9:45 a.m., preferably decked out in pirate garb, to board the boat by 10 a.m.

Parking is available in the aquarium's parking lot for $10.

Gasparilla Invasion of Tampa Bay

This all-day event runs for 11 hours, allowing festival-goers to "party like a pirate" while witnessing the invasion aboard the StarLite Sapphire.

This event will cruise from St. Petersburg across Tampa Bay to join the pirate invasion and flotilla in downtown Tampa.

Guests will be provided a breakfast and sit-down luncheon service with a menu to choose from.

There will be reserved seating for the land-side parade for the guests to enjoy, as well.

After the parade is done and everyone reboarded, there will be dinner served as the boat travels back over to St. Pete.