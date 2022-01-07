Gasparilla Pirate Festival drinking do's, dont's for all 21+ festival-goers

Along with the obvious rule of anyone under the age of 21 not allowed to drink, there are a couple of drinking rules set in place for the Jan. 29 festival.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Gasparilla Pirate Festival brings together people from all different age groups to enjoy festivities and party until day turns into night.

But for all the festival-goers ages 21 and up, the addition of alcohol could play a big role.

Along with the obvious rule of anyone under the age of 21 not being allowed to drink, there are a couple of drinking rules set in place for the Jan. 29 festival.

Wet Zones

Throughout the festival, there will be specific areas along the parade route and in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park that are designated "wet zones."

Any consumption of alcohol along public property outside of the designated wet zones is prohibited.

The city of Tampa also wants to remind all the pirates and wenches coolers, kegs and vessels that "provide mass distribution of alcohol" are not allowed at the Gasparilla Pirate Festival.

Also, no glass containers of any type are allowed.

Click here to see a map of the wet zones.

Specialty Centers

A Specialty Center is "a designated area where any organization [or] business in the area licensed to sell alcohol, can allow their patrons to exit their wet zoned area with a beverage in hand," the Friends of the Riverwalk website explains.

Open container areas, which are areas that someone can legally walk around with alcohol, are along the Riverwalk which is a 15-foot walkway along the water's edge.

The only alcoholic beverages that are allowed to be consumed in these areas are the ones sold from the licensed businesses within the Specialty Centers.

Festival-goers can enjoy beer, wine and liquor as long as it is in a "specialty cup" which is a specially designated plastic container that is 10-16 ounces and has special markings and color.

These cups are important so police officers know the alcohol was purchased from licensed premises.

More information on the Specialty Centers and specialty cups can be found on the Friends of the Riverwalk website.

Anyone wanting to play it safe and do their drinking at the bars have plenty of options to choose from.

The Sail Plaza is a waterside patio bar offering guests cocktails and bites to eat. They are located at 333 S Franklin St., Tampa, FL.

There is also The Hub Bar which is a "laid-back 1940s-vintage bar...with strong drinks and an acclaimed jukebox." They are located close to the Riverwalk at 719 N Franklin St., Tampa, FL.