Celebrating Gasparilla 2022? Here's where to find all the pirate gear, beads

TAMPA, Fla — For anyone planning on celebrating Gasparilla 2022, "Arrr" you prepared and stocked up on your pirate gear and beads?

If the answer to that question is "no," don't worry — 10 Tampa Bay has got you covered.

Here's a breakdown of things people might need for the festival and where to find them:

This is a one-stop-shop for all types of pirate and Gasparilla-themed beads.

Shoppers can search for beads by size, color and theme.

Whether people are looking for solid beads or ones with a big pirate ship on them, there is a large selection to choose from.

Other than Gasparilla-themed beads, there are a handful of other designs to choose from for events throughout the year.

Click here to check out all the bead designs online.

Beyond having a large collection of Gasparilla-themed beads, this shop allows people to deck themselves out in pirate and wench garbs from head to toe.

Articles of clothing like shirts, blouses, vests, corsets, pants, boots and even eye patches are available to buy.

Beads, bandanas, cloaks and flasks are some of the accessories people can purchase as well.

Pirate Fashions is located west of Dale Mabry Highway at the corner of Grady Avenue and W Cayuga Street.

Find store hours and contact information here.

They call themselves the "ultimate destination for costumes in South Tampa," selling beads, costumes, hats, gifts and jewelry.

For anyone looking for a specific outfit, South Tampa Trading Co. offers custom costumes, and you can pre-order beads ahead of Gasparilla.

The shop is located at 1916 S Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33629.

This family-owned arts and crafts store in Tampa provides festival-goers with "the largest selection and lowest pricing on Gasparilla...parade beads and party needs in [the Tampa Bay area]," the shop's website explains.

There are also pirate hats for sale at the store located at 3808 East Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd, Tampa FL 33610.

For store policies and info, click here.

Other than shops and companies located around the Tampa Bay area, why not use good 'ole Amazon when looking for pirate costumes and beads?

With one simple search of "pirate costumes," more than 100 results come up of hats, boots and outfits people can buy for the Gasparilla Festival.

Gasparilla and pirate-themed beads and other colorful fun accessories can be bought off of the website as well, ensuring shoppers have an array of possibilities when it comes to their festival look.

When it comes to an event where costumes are needed, Party City seems to be somewhere someone can always find an outfit.

Don't be fooled — costumes from this store "Arrrr" not only for Halloween.

Party City has full pirate costumes along with different accessories to choose from to spice up your outfit.

The store also has solid-colored beads that come in a pack of 50 or 100 for people to wear around their necks during the Gasparilla Festival.

Find a store near you or shop online here.

Also, something to keep in mind after buying all the beads your heart desires — don't throw them in the Bay.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor announced she and community organizers are relaunching "Bead Free Bay" as a way to help marine animals by keeping plastics out of the water.

To be clear, this doesn't mean beads can't be thrown during the celebrations. They just can't wind up in the water.