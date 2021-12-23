Everything you need to know about Gasparilla Pirate Fest 2022

After being canceled in 2021, the parades are making a triumphant return.

TAMPA, Fla. — Make way, mateys. Everyone's favorite hometown pirates are back and ready to invade Hillsborough Bay.

After being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns in 2021, the Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest is making a return on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Whether you're a seasoned parade-goer or new to the Bay area, here's everything you need to know about Gasparilla 2022.

When are the different Gasparilla festivities?

There are several staple events that make Gasparilla — well, Gasparilla. The day of swashbuckling fun gets underway with the invasion from 11:30 p.m. - 1 p.m.

"'Land, ho! Set sail for Tampa!' Shouts the legendary pirate Jose Gaspar as his band of buccaneers sail across the Hillsborough Bay and return to the City of Tampa," the website reads.

While Hillsborough Bay will be riddled with hundreds of pirates ready to take over the city, the coolest sight might just be getting to see the Jose Gasparilla in action.

From there, the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates will begin its 4.5-mile parade route at 2 p.m. and keep the bead throwing going until 6 p.m.

"'Make way, mateys!' shout Tampa’s original buccaneers as they wind their way down historic Bayshore Blvd. and into downtown Tampa – amidst colorful costumes and festive music," the website reads.

All-day long landlubbers can also enjoy live music at stages along the Riverwalk and in the downtown Tampa area. An entertainment lineup and schedule have yet to be announced.

What's the parade route?

The parade will begin at Bay to Bay Boulevard and Bayshore Boulevard before continuing down Bayshore Boulevard. Once floats reach Brorein Street, the parade will make a turn to the east. A quick turn onto Ashley Drive is up next on the pirate's route before it ends at the intersection with Cass Street.

Is there anything for kids?

The Children’s Gasparilla, presented by Chick-fil-A Tampa Bay, is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The kid-friendly parade has been an area tradition since 1947 and takes place along Bayshore Boulevard.

You can purchase reserved seating for the parade ahead of time here.

There will also be a preschoolers' stroll, air invasion, and more for families to enjoy. You can learn more about the festivities here.

Do I have to get tickets?

The short answer is: No. Attending the pirate-based event is free to the public.

But there are aspects of the overall pirate fest that do require prepaid admission. These are things like the Gasparilla Invasion Brunch, Gasparilla Combo- Brunch and Bleacher ticket, general bleacher tickets and special chair seating.

All add-on tickets can be purchased here.

Which items are prohibited?

Signs and banners that have not been licensed or approved by the event.

Outside food and beverage.

Coolers and grills.

Glass containers and styrofoam cups/containers.

Golf carts and scooters.

Pets.

Tents or reserving areas with rope or fencing.

Illegal drugs and weapons of any sort.

Other FAQs