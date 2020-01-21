TAMPA, Fla. — As Tampa Bay and pirate krewes wait for Gasparilla, they can prepare their brunches with "Gaspar’s Brew," Gasparilla’s official coffee.

“When I think of Gasparilla, you know, I think about the excitement,” Chief Operating Officer and Head Roastmaster Chris DeMezzo said. “All the different things that are going on all the vibrant costumes, basically a whole bunch of people getting together to have a really good time.”

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company has released a new coffee that will take your taste buds on a joy ride of savory and bold flavors.

The coffee is made with a custom blend of coffee beans from Papa New Guinea, Costa Rica and Colombia.

“It’s savory so it's got a nice body, but it's got some really delicious dark fruit, citrus kind of notes and a really nice chocolate nuances to it as well,” DeMezzo said.

Officially licensed by Gasparilla Treasures in partnership with EventFest, Joffrey’s Coffee was approached with the opportunity to create a coffee for the event.

Joffrey’s Coffee will be serving Gaspar’s Brew and additional treats out of their Purple Mobile Coffee Bar on Gasparilla Day. You can also try the new brew at Pascal’s Artisan Bistro and Gourmet Coffee on Davis Islands.

You can visit GasparillaTreasures.com to purchase the coffee.

