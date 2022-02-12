The Krewe of Sant' Yago Knight parade to roll down 7th Avenue in Ybor City

Gasparilla season isn't over yet.

TAMPA, Fla — Arrrgh! Gasparilla season is not over yet. Grab yer mates and get ready for a night of treasure.

Saturday night, the Knights of Sant' Yago parade will roll down 7th Avenue in Ybor City.

The illuminated parade is presented by MOR-TV and co-sponsored by the city of Tampa.

TV legend Jerry Springer will attend as a special guest. Chants of "Jerry, Jerry, Jerry" are expected along the parade route.

The parade features lighted floats, marching bands, local leaders and – of course – many, many beads. An estimated 100,000 spectators are expected, according to event organizers.

The event's proceeds support the Krewe’s Education Foundation. Since its establishment in 1994, it has donated nearly $3 million for college scholarships, according to a news release.