Krewe of Sant’ Yago Knight Parade returns to Ybor City on Feb. 12

It's expected to draw as many as 100,000 spectators when it makes its triumphant return.

TAMPA, Fla. — After being canceled in 2021, another parade of the Gasparilla season is also making a comeback in 2022.

The Krewe of Sant’ Yago Knight Parade returns at 7 p.m. on Feb.12 to historic Ybor City.

The illuminated parade is being presented by MOR-TV and is co-sponsored by the City of Tampa. Radio host Todd “MJ” Schnitt, who has been a popular personality in the Bay area for decades and later became nationally syndicated, will be grand marshal.

“MJ is an icon on local airwaves, and he has a passion for Tampa, which the Krewe shares through the Knight Parade,” Parade Chairman Ken Willis wrote in a statement.

TV legend Jerry Springer is coming back as a special guest. Chants of "Jerry, Jerry, Jerry" are expected along the parade route, in reference to his eponymous show that ran for 27 seasons. More recently, he has hosted the small claims court program "Judge Jerry."

“Jerry Springer shares the strong commitment to giving back to the community that MOR-TV and the Krewe members have," wrote MOR-TV President and General Manager Pam Barber. "MOR-TV is thrilled to continue our partnership with the Knights of Sant’ Yago for this fun, family-friendly Knight Parade in Ybor City."

The parade features lighted floats, marching bands, local leaders and – of course – many, many beads. An estimated 100,000 spectators are expected, according to event organizers.

The event's proceeds support the Krewe’s Education Foundation. Since its establishment in 1994, it has donated nearly $3 million for college scholarships, according to a news release.