TAMPA, Fla. — Gasparilla and Tampa have been intertwined since the very first pirate festival was held in 1904. The Henry B.Plant Museum, on the campus of the University of Tampa, is honoring the relationship with its exhibit "Gasparilla: A Tampa Tradition."

Artifacts, coronation dresses and costumes dating back to the very first Gasparilla are on display. This year's exhibit feature three Gasparilla gowns designed by African American fashion designer, Ann Lowe, who is best known for creating the bridal gown and bridesmaids gowns for future first lady Jacqueline Kennedy in 1953.

Visitors can also enjoy the film "Memories of Gasparilla Festivals," which include scenes from the 1920s.

"Gasparilla: A Tampa Tradition" will be open until Feb. 24.

