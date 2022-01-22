Gasparilla season: What events are happening in downtown Tampa Saturday as pirates invade

Other than just the Gasparilla Children's Parade, there's a day jam-packed full of different celebrations and events guests can look forward to.

TAMPA, Fla. — Saturday marks the day pirates invade downtown Tampa for the Gasparilla Children's Parade. We hope you "Arghhh" ready for it!

Other than just the parade, there's a day jam-packed full of different celebrations and events guests can look forward to.

Here's a breakdown of what all is going on:

Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety Rodeo

Anyone interested in learning how to bicycle safely with traffic is invited to this free event.

Volunteers will fit children with a new, free bicycle helmet that they can keep.

But, what exactly are the helmets for? Kids can use them to ride through a fun course that teaches them bicycle riding skills.

All helmets are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Time: 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Location: Bayshore Boulevard and S Rome Avenue

Gasparilla Air Invasion & Day Jump

Event-goers can look forward to a show featuring civilian aerobatic teams and stunt planes, vintage military aircraft, precision parachute jumpers and a twilight jump over the Bay.

Time: Noon until 3:15 p.m.

Location: Bayshore Boulevard and S DeSoto Avenue

Gasparilla Preschooler's Stroll

The Tampa Bay area's youngest pirates will be given the time to show off their pirate garb and strut their stuff along Bayshore Boulevard.

The event starts at Howard Avenue and ends at Rome Avenue.

Children 5 years old and younger will also be traveling down the roadway in decked-out wagons, bicycles and strollers.

Participants were asked to pre-register on the event's website.

Time: 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Location: Bayshore Boulevard and S Howard Avenue

Children's Gasparilla Parade

Parade floats, krewes, marching bands, dance units, school organizations, community groups and neighborhood associations will fill the street of Bayshore Boulevard.

This alcohol-free event has been a tradition in Tampa since 1947.

For any questions about where to park, stand or find the bathrooms — check out this full guide for the event.

Time: 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Location: 1.5-mile route launching from Bayshore Boulevard and W Bay to Bay Boulevard.

Gasparilla Air Invasion & Night Jump

The evening skies will light up once again for aerobatic skywriters, formation flights and a precision parachute jump which will be performed by The Chuters.

They will land at DeSoto Avenue and Bayshore Boulevard which is one block north of the starting point.

Time: 6:15 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Location: Bayshore Boulevard and S Howard Avenue

Children's Gasparilla "Piratechnic" Finale

Immediately after the parade ends, the finale will begin.

The Jose Gasparilla pirate ship will arrive with canons and lights along with stunt planes performing a fireworks flight.

Guests will also be able to see the Captain of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla order a sequence of firework shells.

Time: 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Location: Bayshore Boulevard and S Howard Avenue

The Tampa Police Department is also launching a "Kids Safety Card" ahead of the Gasparilla Children's Parade to help reunite kids who become lost with their parents.

On the inside of the card is a line for parents to write their name and phone number.

The safety cards can be picked up from the following location's on Saturday ahead of the parade:

From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Bicycle Rodeo (Bayshore, southbound lanes, Rome to Dakota)

From 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the Pre-Schooler Stroll (Bayshore, northbound lanes, Howard to Rome)

Parents should also take a picture of their child on the day of the children's parade to have an up-to-date photo to provide to police if they get lost.

In addition, authorities recommend having a meeting location if separated, texting your parking location to your phone, taking a picture of the nearest cross street to your car.