Tampa Bay Buccaneers to serve as 2022 Gasparilla grand marshal

Jalem Robinson of the nonprofit Brothers United Building Brothers Alliance is this year's honorary community hero.

TAMPA, Fla. — It may be only fitting that the big game champs will be leading the city's biggest annual celebration.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will serve as the grand marshal for the 2022 Gasparilla Pirate Fest on Saturday, Jan. 29, according to a news release. Alongside the team will be Jalem Robinson, the CEO and founder of the non-profit Brothers United Building Brothers Alliance, as the event's honorary community hero.

Robinson and the Bucs are slated to lead more than 95 parade floats, 50 krews, seven marching bands and the Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla pirates down Bayshore Boulevard. The revelries start at 2 p.m.

"When we look for a Grand Marshal or Community Hero, we aim to find someone or something that reflects the same excitement, strength, and passion for community that we hold dear," said Captain Peter Lackman of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla in a news release. "With both our champion Buccaneers and Jalem Robinson, we find a drive for success and commitment to excellence that helps make our city great.

"We look forward to welcoming both to the 2022 Gasparilla Parade of Pirates."

Event organizers say the team representative participating in Gasparilla on behalf of the Bucs will be announced soon.

Robinson has been dedicated to improving the lives of young men of color, organizers said.

"Jalem is someone who is out in the Tampa Bay community selflessly working on behalf of families and is truly worthy of this recognition," said City of Tampa Director of Community Engagement Janelle McGregor in a statement. "He understands that our young men need more than guidance. He provides them with an opportunity to be heard, connections to positive role models, and empowering experiences to propel them into the next phase of their life."