Tampa police launch 'Kids Safety Cards' for Gasparilla Children's Parade

The cards will be used to help reunite kids who become lost with their parents.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is launching a "Kids Safety Card" ahead of the Gasparilla Children's Parade to help reunite kids who become lost with their parents.

"This is an additional safety measure which helps identify a missing child and expedite a safe reunification with parents," police wrote in a press release.

On the inside of the card is a line for parents to write their name and phone number.

The safety cards can be picked up from the following location's on Saturday ahead of the parade:

From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Bicycle Rodeo(Bayshore, southbound lanes, Rome to Dakota)

From 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the Pre-Schooler Stroll (Bayshore, northbound lanes, Howard to Rome)

Law enforcement also recommends taking several steps to ensure safety at the event. Knowing directions and traffic detours ahead of time will help ensure a smoother experience for all, they said.

Parents should also take a picture of their child on the day of the children's parade to have an up-to-date photo to provide to police if they get lost.

In addition, authorities recommend having a meeting location if separated, texting your parking location to your phone, taking a picture of the nearest cross street to your car.