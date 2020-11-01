TAMPA, Fla. — Ahoy! The pirate fest be taking on the Tampa Bay this weekend.
Do you know what items that will make you walk the plank (or end up in a jail cell)?
The following items are not allowed within the event site:
- No styrofoam cups or containers
- Advertising of any product or service
- Glass containers of any sort (City Ordinance)
- Coolers – Note: Small soft-sided cooler and lunch bags are permitted for childcare needs and medical needs only.
- Contests or lotteries of any kind
- Grills of any kind
- Tents of any sort
- Fence, stakes or rope (used by spectators to reserve space for parade viewing)
- Sampling or give-away of any product or service
- Selling any product or service
- Solicitation or database development of any kind
- Vehicles of any sort
- Weapons of any sort
- Illegal drugs of any sort
