TAMPA, Fla. — Ahoy! The pirate fest be taking on the Tampa Bay this weekend.

Do you know what items that will make you walk the plank (or end up in a jail cell)?

The following items are not allowed within the event site:

No styrofoam cups or containers

Advertising of any product or service

Glass containers of any sort (City Ordinance)

Coolers – Note: Small soft-sided cooler and lunch bags are permitted for childcare needs and medical needs only.

Contests or lotteries of any kind

Grills of any kind

Tents of any sort

Fence, stakes or rope (used by spectators to reserve space for parade viewing)

Sampling or give-away of any product or service

Selling any product or service

Solicitation or database development of any kind

Vehicles of any sort

Weapons of any sort

Illegal drugs of any sort

