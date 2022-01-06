Where to park for Gasparilla 2022

Before you post up on the parade route, you'll need to park your car.

TAMPA, Fla. — Gasparilla is just weeks away.

And as you plan out where to post up along the parade route to get the most beads and pirate booty, you may be wondering— where am I supposed to park?

Don't worry, mateys. 10 Tampa Bay has got you covered.

Things to know when parking

The city of Tampa plans on placing temporary parking signs in nearby residential neighborhoods:

No Parking and Parking by Permit Only signs will be placed ahead of the main Gasparilla parade. Illegally parked vehicles may be ticketed and/or towed during this time.

One-way and Do Not Enter Signs will be placed the weekend of the pirate fest as well.

Only drivers with ID verifying residence in nearby neighborhoods will be allowed access after the streets are closed.

Where you can park

City leaders have provided handy-dandy parking maps for those who will need parking on the day of the parade.

The city has also included parking and viewing location details, along with handicap-accessible parking and viewing information for people with disabilities.