Where to park for Gasparilla 2022

TAMPA, Fla. — Gasparilla is just weeks away.
And as you plan out where to post up along the parade route to get the most beads and pirate booty, you may be wondering— where am I supposed to park?
Don't worry, mateys. 10 Tampa Bay has got you covered.
Things to know when parking
The city of Tampa plans on placing temporary parking signs in nearby residential neighborhoods:
- No Parking and Parking by Permit Only signs will be placed ahead of the main Gasparilla parade. Illegally parked vehicles may be ticketed and/or towed during this time.
- One-way and Do Not Enter Signs will be placed the weekend of the pirate fest as well.
- Only drivers with ID verifying residence in nearby neighborhoods will be allowed access after the streets are closed.
Where you can park
City leaders have provided handy-dandy parking maps for those who will need parking on the day of the parade.
The city has also included parking and viewing location details, along with handicap-accessible parking and viewing information for people with disabilities.
Check out the different areas of Tampa where you can find parking:
- Bayshore Beautiful and El Prado
- Bayshore Gardens
- Davis Islands
- Downtown
- Historic Hyde Park (North Side) and Hyde Park Spanishtown Creek (West Side)
- Historic Hyde Park (South Side)
- Hyde Park Spanishtown Creek (East Side)
- Hyde Park Preservation
- New Suburb Beautiful
- Palma Ceia (East Side)
- Palma Ceia (West Side)
- Parkland Estates