Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla demands peaceful surrender of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Argghhh you ready?

The Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla is sailing into Tampa once again. And after COVID-19 put a hold on last year's invasion, those pesky pirates are coming for all the booty.

Ahead of the festival this weekend, they've arrived at the Tampa Convention Center to demand a peaceful surrender of the city — or else Mayor Jane Castor better prepare for an invasion.

That invasion will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. On that day, the Jose Gasparilla ship will lead hundreds of boats across Hillsborough Bay in the Gasparilla Flotilla. The 165-foot long “pirate” ship, was built in 1954 for the pirate festival.

If Ye Mystic Krewe is victorious, the pirates will celebrate their capture of Tampa by sharing their wealth of colorful beads with revelers.