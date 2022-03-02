Don't forget your earplugs! Gatornationals set to roar to life in Gainesville

The Gatornationals is making a comeback from March 10-13 at Gainesville Raceway.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Are you a fan of drag racing and loud noises? Well, we have an event for you!

The Gatornationals is making a comeback from March 10-13 in Gainesville to bring drag racing back-to-back for the event-goers.

Gainesville Raceway has been the host of the annual event since 1970, with stars of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series making a return this year as usual.

Thursday will kick off the four-day-long event with a sportsman qualifying race and top alcohol qualifying session. Starting off slow, the rest of the three days are full of back-to-back events from 8 a.m. all the way up until a little past 5 p.m.

Tickets are on sale and can be found here. Thursday kicks off the event with $27 tickets for adults.

Friday tickets range from $50-$66 for adults while all children 12 years old and younger can get in for $25. For Saturday and Sunday, adults get in for $70-$83, while children get in for the same price of $25.

Wanting to soak in the fun all weekend long? Four-day event tickets start at $158.

The only downside of the event? You have to pay for parking.

Single-day parking for the event can be purchased for $40 while three-day preferred parking can be bought for $90.

Wanting to camp out for the event? There is RV Corral Parking that starts early Thursday morning and ends late Sunday night.

All RV's will be parked outside gates in the parking area to allow event-goers to catch some z's in just a short walk from the racetrack.

For more information on how you can camp out for Gatornationals, click here.