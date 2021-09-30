A personal guide to the 2021 Gasparilla Music Festival

Here is everything you need to know before getting ready for three days of endless music and festivities.

TAMPA, Fla. — Are you ready for this year's Gasparilla Music Festival?

If not, don't sweat it! Here is everything you need to know before getting ready for three days of endless music and festivities.

When and where is the festival taking place?

The festival is scheduled for Oct. 1-3 at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and Kiley Gardens Park in Tampa.

Who is performing at the festival?

Friday, Oct. 1: Sofi Tukker, Young Mo, MOD SUN, Baby Jakes, Cade, DJ Casper and Camp the Park.

Saturday, Oct. 2: Nas, Sylvan Esso, Matt & Kim, Parquet Courts, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, The Hip Abduction, 99 Neighbors, Glove, The Wildmans, Artikal Sound System, Perception With Katara, BadCameo, Pusha Preme, Oxford Noland, Row Jomah, Speak Easy, The Drain Outs, Noan Partly and Gospel Choir.

Sunday, Oct. 3: Gov't Mule, Keller Williams' Grateful Gospel, The Motet, Mondo Cozmo, Cedric Burnside, The Bright Light Social Hour, Vella, Bears & Lions, Mike Mass & Wave Theory, Visit Neptune, Ella Jet, Leon Majcen, Someday River and Ivy Alex.

Are there any COVID-19 restrictions?

All guests this year are required to show proof of negative COVID-19 test or vaccination card to enter the festival.

This is a new rule for Gasparilla Music Festival, as Florida continues to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Can I still buy tickets?

You're in luck! Tickets are still on sale and can be purchased at the Gasparilla Music Festival Website.

Where does the money from the festival go?

GMF is produced by the non-profit Gasparilla Music Foundation and all earnings go toward youth music education through its Recycled Tunes program.

Last year, the foundation was able to give 595 new and used instruments, equipment and repairs to music classrooms in Title 1 elementary schools, officials said in a press release.