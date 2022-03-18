Sippin' and ridin': Mini guide to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food & Wine Festival

The festival kicked off March 11 and takes place Friday-Sunday each weekend through May 22.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're a big fan of sipping on wine, eating delicious food and riding roller coasters — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay certainly has the event for you!

The Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food & Wine Festival brings a "world of taste" with a "delicious menu and drinks as dynamic and unique as the park's thrilling roller coaster collection."

Guests can eat and sip their way through the day with live entertainment set to rock the stage as well.

The festival kicked off March 11 and takes place Friday-Sunday each weekend. Starting at noon, the event will run until the park closes.

It'll come to an end on May 22.

Here's a breakdown of things you need to know for the festival:

Tickets 🎟️

Get ready to sip, savor and soar at the Food & Wine Festival🍷🎢 Enjoy 90+ chef-curated tastes, 22 live concerts, plus the ALL-NEW Iron Gwazi! Check out the lineup and event details at https://t.co/1dvpT1hgeo pic.twitter.com/ahg2cqyTvx — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) February 24, 2022

For anyone wanting to ask the question, "Do you have to buy an admission ticket and festival ticket?" the answer is no!

Your admission ticket into the amusement park is your ticket for the Food & Wine Festival as well.

Single-day tickets start at $90 with the option of buying a two-day ticket for $125. There is also a 2022 2-park fun card for $125 that allows guests to get into both Busch Gardens and Adventure Island.

Anyone wanting to buy tickets can purchase them on the amusement park's website.

Concert lineup 🎶

Are you ready for a nice blend of genres coming together?

The Food & Wine Festival brings together the best artists in pop, rock, Latin, country, contemporary and classic music.

Each artist is performing on different dates, and the concerts are free with park admission.

Some names and shows to look forward to are Walk the Moon, 38 Special, Chris Lane, Scott Stapp: Voice of Creed, The Purple Xperience: Prince Tribute and many more!

Click here to see the full lineup for the festival.

Food/Beverage menu 🍽️🍹

There will be more than 20 new dishes to pair with wines, craft brews and cocktails for guests to discover and enjoy.

Be ready to empty your wallets for the dark chocolate truffle tart, sour orange-glazed burnt ends pork belly bites, cajun garlic shrimp and grits, Flamin' Hot Cheetos elote street corn and many specialty drinks.

For all the foodies out there, a full list of all the yummy food and drinks that will be available can be found here.

Guests will be able to ride all the roller coasters, including the newly debuted Iron Gwazi.