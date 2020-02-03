ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Are you ready to start your engines?

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is coming up on March 13 through March 15 and there is plenty to be excited about for both race enthusiasts and fair-weather fans alike.

The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg opens the IndyCar Series as it has for the past nine seasons. It brings racing fans from all over for a weekend full of fun, and of course, fast cars.

So, what can you expect?

Hitting the pavement 🏁

Friday, March 13

From practice runs to qualifiers, the schedule is jammed packed with events for fans all weekend.

On Friday, beginning at 8 a.m., the first practice will get underway for the Porsche GT3 Cup. That’ll be followed up by practices for Indy Lights, SRO GT4 and the NTT Indycar Series.

Autograph sessions will also be taking place throughout the day.

The first race of the weekend will be the USF2000 Series beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The day will come to a close with the MBA 5 K Run at North Straub Park. Signups are still available for the 5K and information can be found by clicking here.

For a full list of Friday’s events, click here.

Saturday, March 14

Each series continues on Saturday with the Indy Lights Series leading the way starting at 8 a.m. with its first qualifier.

SRO GT4, SRO TCR/TCA and NTT Indycar Series all also have qualifiers on Saturday.

Six races will take place, including the first for the Porsche GT3 Cup and the second for the Indy Pro 2000 Series.

For a full list of Saturday’s events, click here.

Sunday is the big day.

The warm-up for the NTT Indycar Series begins at 10:25 a.m.

Then, the Porsche GT3 Cup, SRO GT4 Series, and Indy Lights Series will take the spotlight until pre-race ceremonies get underway just before 3 p.m. for the NTT Indycar Series.

The big race will then take place at 3:30 p.m.

For a full list of Sunday’s events, click here.

Entertainment 🏁

If you’re looking for more to do besides watching racing, you’re in luck.

Plans for the weekend will include appearances by celebrity athletes, live entertainment and interactive activities, according to the event’s website.

Fans can experience the Speed Zone, the IndyCar Series fan village, beer gardens, autograph session, and more.

The Speed Zone will feature interactive displays and racing simulators that will be perfect for families and kids of all ages, according to the event’s website.

Parking and transportation 🏁

City parking garages will be $10 for all-day parking on Friday and $15 for all-day parking on Saturday and Sunday:

SouthCore

(enter from the north side of First Avenue S. between Second and First Streets)



MidCore/Sundial Garage

(enter from Second Street between First and Second Avenues N.)

You can also park at Tropicana Field for $10. Keep in mind that it’s credit card only. A shuttle will pick passengers up on 16th Street S. and drop passengers off at Second Street S. and Fifth Avenue S. The shuttle will operate from Friday through Sunday starting at 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The Looper Downtown Trolley and Central Avenue Shuttle will also offer rides throughout the weekend for 50 cents per person.

When you arrive, there will be two entry gates.

The first is Gate 1 located off First Avenue S. and First Street S.

The second is Gate 5 located off Fifth Avenue S. and Second Street S.

For more parking and transportation information, click here.

Traffic detours 🏁

The city of St. Petersburg has released the following information regarding street closures:

Closed – Beach Drive from Central Avenue to First Avenue S.

Closed – First Street from First Avenue S. to Fifth Avenue S.



Closed – Albert Whitted Park, motorized and pedestrian traffic



Limited Access – On Second Avenue S. from First to Second Street S.



Limited Access – First Street S. from Fifth Avenue S to Eighth Avenue S.



Limited Access – Sixth Avenue S. from Second Street to First Street

Tickets 🏁

Ticket packages range from $85 for one-day passes to $145 for three-day passes.

Tickets can be bought at the gate, but prices are cheaper if they’re ordered online.

For more ticket information, click here.

Banned items 🏁

Race officials said strict security measures have been put in place. As a result, the following will not be permitted:

Carrying open food/beverage containers over bridges or track crossings

Abuse of intoxicants

Disorderly conduct/fighting/profanity

Placing cups on walls

Running/jogging

Standing on grandstand seats

Smoking in grandstand and hospitality areas

Spitting tobacco

Standing or sitting in walkways, aisles and ramps

Throwing or kicking objects

For all other information regarding race weekend, click here.