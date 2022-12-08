Guide: Must-see holiday lights across the Tampa Bay area

From St. Petersburg across to Tampa and down to Sarasota, we know here the holiday lights shine brightest.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Snowflakes may not dance across Florida's beachy coastline, but that doesn't stop the winter holiday experience. Across the Tampa Bay area there are light displays for all to enjoy.

While some holiday light events come at a price, there are also well-known parks and neighborhoods that often put on a light show that dazzles for free each year.

10 Tampa Bay has put together a list of places to see beautiful lights this holiday season.

More than 10 million lights shine bright at Busch Gardens Christmas town from Nov. 11 through Jan. 8. Guests can enjoy holiday shows, festive treats, holiday shopping and a visit with the big man, Santa, himself.

When: Nov. 11 through Jan. 8

Where: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Price: $40-$80

Along the Tampa Riverwalk, you'll find Tampa's downtown Winter Village in Curtis Hixon Park. Decorated with lit-up Christmas trees and holiday spirit. Guests can take a ride on the Curtis Hixon Park Choo Choo to enjoy a five-minute ride through the park filled with lights and sounds of Winter Village. Ice skating is also available among other fun activities.

When: Nov. 18 through Jan. 4 | Train activity only on weekends

Where: Curtis Hixon Park, Tampa

Price: Free, ice skating - $17

Friends of the Riverwalk have put together a festive walkway of holiday lights for people to enjoy this season. Not only are light displays on the Riverwalk, but they're in the river as well. Displays include a 35-foot tall LED-lighted Christmas tree and a gingerbread-lighted display floating in the harbor.

When: November - January 2023

Where: Tampa Riverwalk

Price: Free

We know what you're thinking...Chick-fil-A? And the answer is, absolutely. The Tampa Chick-fil-A located on Waters Avenue is known for its amazing light display for all of its customers to see.

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. during business hours

Where: 6299 West Waters Avenue, Tampa

The exciting Festival of Lights & Santa's Village features more than 1 million lights that cover almost 2 miles of drive-thru fun for the family. The Florida-themed displays and upsized drive-thru light tunnel are sure to wow guests. Santa's Village will also feature holiday-themed rides, a self-guided walking tour decked out in festive lights and more.

When: Nov. 24 - Jan. 1

Where: Hillsborough County Fair - 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover

Price: $25 per car (up to eight people)

It's another drive-thru Christmas light show that is sure to put you in the holiday spirit. Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland in Tampa features a light show synchronized to music in your car. There is also a 50-foot tree of lights and a 300-foot drive-through, color-changing tunnel. Santa's village is also open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Pets are also welcomed in the village as long they are leashed.

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m., Nov. 25 - Jan. 1

Where: Masonic Park & Youth Camp - 18050 US 301 S., Wimauma

Price: $29.99 per car (up to eight people)

This family-friendly self-guided walking tour through Largo Central Park features holiday light displays, a carousel, and a seven-story Ferris wheel. It features more than 2 million LED lights and welcomes dogs on leashes.

When: Nov. 24 - Jan. 1

Where: Largo Central Park

Price: Free, rides are $6

This home has a history of putting on a beautiful light display. Each year is filled with major additions, upgrades and changes to both the lights and displays. It's so popular, it's been highlighted on HGTV and NBC's Today Show. There are half a million lights and 2022 marks the house's 46th year putting on a light show.

When: Nov. 25 - Jan. 3

Where: 2719 Oakdale Street S., St. Petersburg

Price: Free

Colonial Gables neighborhoods in Sarasota

Take a drive or stroll through this neighborhood for beautiful holiday lights. It's a community that has attracted visitors for many years with its must-see homes filled with decorations. Notable streets to visit include Camus Street, Woodmont Road and Bee Ridge.

When: Late November - early January 2023

Where: Colonial Gables neighborhood, Sarasota

Price: Free

This family-run light display in the Nokomis-Venice area is filled with around 400,000 holiday lights and includes seasonal staples like Santa and his elves along with other favorites like Cinderella and dinosaurs. The self-guided walking tour is a must-see in the Sarasota area.

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m., Dec. 10 - Jan. 1

Where: Mission Valley Boulevard, Venice