What Halloween events are happening around the Tampa Bay area?

TAMPA, Fla. — Halloween weekend is finally here and the Tampa Bay area is ready to celebrate — especially in this much-needed cooler weather.

Whether you're into showing off your costume and collecting candy or looking to venture into something spookier, there's something for ghoul and goblin in town.

Here are some Halloween events happening around the Tampa Bay area this weekend.

Family-friendly

Halloween on Central : Enjoy trick-or-treating, costume contests, giveaways, and plenty of games and activities provided by local businesses. St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman is also leading a group bike ride to kick off the car-free event happening right on the streets of Central Avenue.

The event is from 12-5 p.m. Sunday on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg.

Halloween JuBOOlee : Play carnival games at this spooky, but not too scary, free event at Morningside Recreation Complex.

The event is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at 2400 Harn Blvd. in Clearwater.

Lighted Halloween Boat Parade : Join Friends of the Riverwalk and the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation for a Halloween boat parade along the Hillsborough River in Downtown Tampa. Watch boats decked out in orange and yellow lights and spooky decorations beginning at the Convention Center basin and ending at Sparkman Wharf.

The event is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday along the Tampa Riverwalk.

Trick or Treat at Armature Works : Bring your costume-clad little ones to collect Halloween candy from vendors at Heights Public Market, whose stalls will be decked out in spooky decor.

The event is from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Armature Works.

ZooTampa's Creatures of the Night : Enjoy "howling outdoor experiences, spooky characters, creepy culinary treats" led by Nighshadow, a dream master who brings dreams to life.

The event is from 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park.

Pumpkin Festival : Explore corn mazes, kids' games, hayrides, pony rides, sweet treats, live music and more at Hunsader Farms' 30th Annual Pumpkin Festival.

The event is from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Hunsader Farms in Bradenton.

Spooky & scary

Undead in the Water : Hear haunted tales of a mysterious female apparition aboard the decks of the WWII cargo ship as you try to make it out alive.

The event is from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Sparkman Wharf.

Scream-A-Geddon : Try your luck at six terrifying haunted houses and enjoy food, games, and beer at this indie horror park.

The event is from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. It will be from 7-11 p.m. on Sunday at 27839 Saint Joe Road, Dade City.

Howl-O-Scream : Tampa’s premier Halloween event features eight scare zones where zombies, deranged clowns and werewolves will stalk their prey as they roam through the darkness. Plus, guests can face five haunted houses, including two all-new original experiences.